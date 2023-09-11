5 PG County Employees Awarded For Saving Drowning Child

Five staff members of Prince George’s County’s Department of Parks and Recreation were honored with Lifesaving Awards on Wednesday evening by the Prince George’s County Fire Chief. They demonstrated remarkable courage and swift action when they rescued a 7-year-old who was drowning in a pool in Hyattsville, Maryland.
Also See: Personal Chef of The Obamas Drowns Near Their Martha’s Vineyard Home
At a press conference held on Wednesday, accolades were bestowed upon Jalen DaSilva, Jordan Everhardt, and Caleb Guzman, all of whom were employed as lifeguards at Hamilton Splash Park at the time of the incident in June.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
In a moment of crisis, when a child was retrieved from the water unconscious and not breathing, Jalen, Jordan, Caleb, and two other county employees leaped into action at the pool. They promptly initiated CPR on the child, as reported by Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Public Information Director Alan Doubleday.
Also See: 2 Adults In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In NE, DC Pool
With their combined efforts, including the use of an AED machine, the child began breathing again within a few minutes. Their quick and effective response undoubtedly saved a life that day.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins To Miss Rest Of Season With Torn Achilles
- Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students
- Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors!
- Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton
- Beyoncé Paid Metro $100k To Operate An Extra Hour Due To Weather Delays At Her Concert
- Taylor Swift Shares Special Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Bianka, During Los Angeles Tour Stop
- Report: U.S. Capitol Police Searching Senate Office Buildings After Unconfirmed Reports Of An Active Shooter
- Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
- Report: Coppin State Dismissed From Sexual Assault Lawsuit Involving Former Basketball Staff Member
- Mastercard To Stop Allowing Marijuana Transactions On Its Debit Cards
5 PG County Employees Awarded For Saving Drowning Child was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida
-
‘Hell On Earth’: Lawsuits Amass For South Carolina Jail As Inmate Raped Multiple Times Awaiting Trial
-
Lunch With Labor 8.15.23 Podcast
-
Lunch with Labor 8.8.23 Podcast
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car