Dr. James Taylor, Patrick Lumumba, Nick Bezzel & David Miller l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom for 9/11. Dr. Taylor will reflect on the attack on the World Trade Center. He will also discuss Dr. MLK Jr.’s stance on Reparations and chronicle the Reparations fight from 1963-2023. Before Dr. Taylor, Patrick Lumumba From the Black Liberation Movement and the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club founder Nick Bezzel plus Baltimore author David Miller will also join the show.
The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Reparations, Affirmative Action And More
Learn About The 54 Countries of Africa
