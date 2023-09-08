Danelo Cavalcante Escaped Police Custody In By Climbing Out Of PA Prison

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Residents in Pennsylvania are on high-alert as a convicted murderer remains on the loose six days after he escaped from police custody in a while Spider-Man-ish manner.

According to Raw Story, 34-year Brazilian national Danelo Cavalcante was able to escape the Chester County Prison this past August 31st when he was left alone and literally crab walked up two parallel walls before ultimately making it onto the roof where he then sprinted to freedom. While residents should be worried about having Cavalcante roaming the streets, you lowkey have to appreciate his athleticism and wonder what kind of calisthenics program this man was on to make such a daring escape.

Local schools have shut down and authorities are asking residents to lock their doors as the manhunt for Cavalcante continues. Danelo Cavalcante was recently sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death, so naturally he’s considered a very dangerous individual.

Raw Story reports:

Bevins warned residents that Cavalcante was likely looking to burglarize their homes looking for food, clothes and other supplies.

“Cavalcante has clearly already obtained some clothing and unknown other supplies and we want to minimize any opportunity to obtain anything more,” Bevins said. “It is important that we keep pressure on him as we continue the hunt.”

Resident Joe Delahanty, 40, was stopped four times by officers on his way to work early Wednesday, including a state trooper asking him to open the trunk of his car as they looked for Cavalcante.

“This is the first time in nine years that I’ve felt the need to lock my house doors when leaving for work,” Delahanty told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Keep those doors locked and make sure the chimney’s are well guarded too because this killer’s a climber.

Cavalcante was last seen on Monday night when he was captured by trail cameras at a botanical garden near Philadelphia. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the athletic murderer but until that hot tip comes in, authorities will be using drones, helicopters, night-vision goggles, and dogs to get their man.

Check out video of the escape below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

