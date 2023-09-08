Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Abuse Trial Gets Another Delay

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Six months after the initial incident, Jonathan Majors’ trial for domestic abuse has been delayed again.

On Wednesday (September 6th), Majors appeared via video conference link as his legal team of Priya Chaudhry and Seth Zuckerman were in a New York courtroom along with Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway. While the prosecution declared that they were ready for trial (their expressed unreadiness at an August hearing caused the previous delay), Zuckerman stated: “We have written to the prosecutor regarding deficiencies” which were listed in a certificate of compliance filed with the court by the DA’s office and said they were “not yet ready”.

Judge Rachel S. Pauley heard from the prosecution and defense, who said they were still in communication on the issue. The judge then set a new date of September 15 for the trial, addressing the Creed III actor to let him know that he would have to be present for the trial once it begins. “Between now and the next court date no contact whatsoever with the complainant in this case, and stay in touch with your attorneys,” she told him before saying, “Good luck.” Majors responded, “Yes ma’am.” The hearing was short, and Harlem actress Meagan Good (who accompanied Majors to his previous hearing) was also absent from the courtroom.

Once a rising star, Jonathan Majors has seen his opportunities dissipate after being arrested in March on charges of harassment, strangulation, and assault of his then 30-year-old girlfriend as part of a domestic dispute. Chaudhry told the press at that time that the Lovecraft Country actor was“completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows”.”

He was dropped by his 360 Entertainment management company and the Lede Company PR team in April. He also had been dropped from ad campaigns such as the Army’s recent launch that month, and other film opportunities were pulled. Majors is still signed on with Marvel and is slated to appear in the second season of Loki, which will air in October on Disney Plus, and in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as Kang The Conqueror.

