Kemetologist Tony Browder, Attorney Nkechi Taifa & Nathaniel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

Kemetologist Tony Browder will explore the attack on African-centered education. Brother Tony will also discuss the connection between the Riverfront Incident in Alabama and the Jacksonville shooting. Before Tony, Attorney Nkechi Taifa will provide us with a Reparations update. The Minister of Wellness, Nathaniel Jordan, will also join us.
