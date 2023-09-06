Naturopathic Doctor Stephen Tates will explain why the CDC is predicting an outbreak of Fungal Apocalypse. Dr. Tates will also discuss the increase in dementia in the Black community. Prior to Dr. Tates, The Faith Panel. Before the panel, we will get an update on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland with The Faith Panel. Chicago activist Preacher Anthony Williams will also report on his efforts to get violence declared a Public Health crisis.
Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Dr. Stephen Tates, Anthony Williams & The Faith Panel l The Carl Nelson Show
- Social Media Platforms Agree To Take Down ‘Subway Surfing’ Vids Showing Teens Riding Atop Trains
- Viral Video Sparks Suspension As PG County Officer Seen Entering Patrol Vehicle With Woman
- Florida’s Racist Congressional Map Rejected By Federal Judge As Gov. DeSantis’ Bad Run Continues
- Prince George’s County PD Investigating Cop Who Sat In Backseat Of Cruiser With Woman
Dr. Stephen Tates, Anthony Williams & The Faith Panel l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida
-
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Claimed The Life Of 88-Year-Old Woman In Northwest Baltimore
-
Lunch with Labor 8.8.23 Podcast
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Baltimore City Police Department To Host Steering Wheel Lock Givewawy
-
Lunch with Labor 7.11.23 Podcast "Open Mic"
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars