Dr. Stephen Tates, Anthony Williams & The Faith Panel l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 6, 2023

Naturopathic Doctor Stephen Tates will explain why the CDC is predicting an outbreak of Fungal Apocalypse. Dr. Tates will also discuss the increase in dementia in the Black community. Prior to Dr. Tates, The Faith Panel. Before the panel, we will get an update on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland with The Faith Panel. Chicago activist Preacher Anthony Williams will also report on his efforts to get violence declared a Public Health crisis.

