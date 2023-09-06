WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Naturopathic Doctor Stephen Tates will explain why the CDC is predicting an outbreak of Fungal Apocalypse. Dr. Tates will also discuss the increase in dementia in the Black community. Prior to Dr. Tates, The Faith Panel. Before the panel, we will get an update on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland with The Faith Panel. Chicago activist Preacher Anthony Williams will also report on his efforts to get violence declared a Public Health crisis.

Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Stephen Tates, Anthony Williams & The Faith Panel l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com