Ex-Proud Boy Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced To 22 Years, Longest For Jan. 6 Riot
Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, was sentenced on Tuesday to 22 years in prison for the central role he played in organizing a gang of his pro-Trump followers to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Mr. Tarrio’s sentence was the most severe penalty handed down so far to any of the more than 1,100 people charged in connection with the Capitol attack.
US District Judge Timothy Kelly announced his decision calling Tarrio “the ultimate leader” of the January 6 conspiracy.
The previous longest prison term connected to Jan. 6 had been 18 years. That sentence was issued to Ethan Nordean and Stewart Rhodes who were also was found guilty.
