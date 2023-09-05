Activist Mollie Bell, Sister Sajdah Wendy Muhammad & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

Community activist Mollie Bell, an unabashed Democrat, will explain why Joe Biden remains tied in the pools with an opponent saddled with legal & moral issues. Mollie will also explain why many young Rappers are also supporting Donald Trump. Before Mollie, Sister Sajdah Wendy Muhammad details a plan to convert The Honorable Elijah Muhammads’ Chicago home into a museum. Mike Africa will also discuss creating a museum from the original MOVE home.
