Activist Mollie Bell, Sister Sajdah Wendy Muhammad & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on September 5, 2023

Community activist Mollie Bell, an unabashed Democrat, will explain why Joe Biden remains tied in the pools with an opponent saddled with legal & moral issues. Mollie will also explain why many young Rappers are also supporting Donald Trump. Before Mollie, Sister Sajdah Wendy Muhammad details a plan to convert The Honorable Elijah Muhammads’  Chicago home into a museum. Mike Africa will also discuss creating a museum from the original MOVE home.

Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings

