EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Freevee Reveals Russell Wilson Produced Docuseries: God. Family. Football.

Amazon Freevee Reveals Russell Wilson Produced Docuseries: God. Family. Football.
Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer and key art for its coming-of-age Original docuseries, God. Family. Football., following former pro football player, legendary high school football coach, and pastor Denny Duron, as he comes out of a 30-year retirement from head coaching to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy back to national prominence.
All six episodes from the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the U.S. beginning on Friday, September 1.
TRAILER
God. Family. Football. features the rich, diverse personal stories of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community, set against the dramatic backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season.
With the perennial high school football powerhouse—14 state championships in the last 20 years—coming off their worst season in school history, redemption is everyone’s goal.
Pastor Denny Duron has returned to the head coaching position to lead this talented group of kids, with dreams of playing in college and the NFL, into prominence on the field, while molding them into future leaders off of it. As the team faces struggle and triumph on and off the field, they are united by coach Duron’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.”
Words for Executive Producer Russell Wilson:
“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” says executive producer Russell Wilson. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”
Take a look at the exclusive clips below from the docuseries!
