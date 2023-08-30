Griot Baba Lumumba, Chairman Fred Hampton & Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC always provides us with some thought-provoking topics to discuss. This time, Baba Lumumba will explore how living in America as a Black person requires many to adopt a dual personality. One personality strives for the American dream, while the other fights for freedom. Before Baba Lumumba, Chairman Fred Hampton celebrates his dad’s birthday, Fred Hampton Snr. with us. LA activist Brother Askia will also report on some interesting facts concerning our young people.
Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings
