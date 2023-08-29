Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Harrison Floyd, the only Black man arrested in Trump’s Georgia RICO indictment, is still in jail.

The former leader of Black Voices for Trump will finally get a bond hearing, which has been scheduled for Thursday of this week, but it seems as though Floyd is leaning on donations to pay his legal fees.

According to reports, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has set a hearing date for Thursday which will determine if Floyd will get bond on five felony counts.

Floyd is accused of allegedly harassing county elections worker Ruby Freeman. The indictment says that Floyd, alongside his co-defendants Stephen Lee and Trevian Kutti attempted to pressure Freeman to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.”

Floyd has been in Fulton County Jail since last Thursday and was the only one of the 19 defendants in the Trump RICO to not have a bond in place before his surrender.

During a court hearing last week, Floyd tried to explain to the judge that he was broke and couldn’t afford a private lawyer, but the judge didn’t seem to have much remorse.

Judge Emily Richardson initially denied Floyd’s bond due to a prior arrest in which Floyd allegedly charged an FBI agent who was trying to serve him a grand jury subpoena connected to Trump’s federal case in Washington, D.C.

Trump supporters have rallied around Harrison Floyd’s claims that he couldn’t afford representation.

A fundraiser was recently created by Dominion Law Center on the site GiveSendGo to help raise money for Floyd’s legal fees.

“Harrison is very grateful for all of your overwhelming support. Yesterday, at Harrison’s initial hearing where no lawyer was present, the judge denied bond because she said he was a flight risk,” the GiveSendGo page read. “Harrison is innocent. There is no victim here in this fake case being brought by Fani. Harrison shouldn’t have to post any bond whatsoever. After all, how can he be a flight risk when he voluntarily turned himself in.”

The fundraiser quickly raised around $275,000 and rising, with more than 5900 donations. The original goal of the page was to raise $200,000 but this was increased after Floyd’s initial bond hearing.

On Aug. 14, former president Donald Trump and his allies were indicted in Georgia using the RICO statute for their respective roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

The defendants were forced to surrender at the Fulton County Jail no later than Aug. 25.

Fulton Country Jail in Atlanta is no stranger to controversy and has a history of horrid conditions.

According to a report by the Southern Center for Human Rights, the jail was built to house around 1,300 prisoners but has more than 3,000. The report also said that inmates were “significantly malnourished” and dealing with a condition called cachexia, also known as wasting syndrome.

A total of six people died in the Fulton County Jail system in 2023.

SEE ALSO:

Trump To Surrender At Same Atlanta Jail Where A Black Man Was ‘Eaten’ Alive By Bugs

Op-Ed: Fulton County Prosecutors Share Blame For Jail Overcrowding

The post Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars appeared first on NewsOne.

Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars was originally published on newsone.com