Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush takes over our classroom to examine the Jacksonville shooting where Black shoppers were allegedly targeted by a white supremacist. The gunman’s first stop was an HBCU in the city before shooting up a store. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, Political Blogger Brandon will dissect the GOP debate and the legal charges facing Donald Trump and his group.
The Jacksonville Shooting Wasn’t ‘Racially Motivated,’ It Was Racist. There’s A Difference
Video Shows Jacksonville Gunman On Nearby HBCU Campus Before Racist Mass Shooting
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Not Welcome: Florida Racists Steal Black Surfer’s Board And Nail It To A Tree ‘Like A Lynching’
- Congressional Black Caucus Checks Vivek Ramaswamy Over ‘KKK’ Comment To Ayanna Pressley
- Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars
- Jacksonville Has Every Right To Boo DeSantis At Vigil For Victims Of Racist Shooting
- Professor Ray Winbush & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
Professor Ray Winbush & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Mississippi Cops Arrest, Jail 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Urinating Behind Mom’s Car
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Lunch with Labor 7.11.23 Podcast "Open Mic"
-
Justice For Nahel: Tragic Shooting Of Black Teen In France Renews Demands For Police Accountability
-
Lunch with Labor 8.8.23 Podcast