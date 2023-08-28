Professor Ray Winbush & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan State University Professor Ray Winbush takes over our classroom to examine the Jacksonville shooting where Black shoppers were allegedly targeted by a white supremacist. The gunman’s first stop was an HBCU in the city before shooting up a store. Before we hear from Dr. Winbush, Political Blogger Brandon will dissect the GOP debate and the legal charges facing Donald Trump and his group.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

