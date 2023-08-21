WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

In just a few short days, the leading Republican presidential candidates will participate in the first debate for the 2024 election year.

Former president Donald Trump has announced he will not be participating in the primary debate. He is set to do a one-on-one sit down with Tucker Carlson the same evening.

Meanwhile, eight Republicans have met the qualifications to patriciate in primary debate including: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, tech businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The GOP debate will begin at 9pm on Fox News broadcasting from Milwaukee. You can also listen to the debate LIVE on 93.1fm WIBC.

Fox anchor and primary debate moderator, Martha MacCallum, joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to discuss what to expect Wednesday evening.

MacCallum discusses Trump’s decision to step back from the debate, the pressure on candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the preparation for the night ahead, and more.

The post Fox Anchor Martha MacCallum Talks Preparation For Moderating GOP Primary Debate appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

