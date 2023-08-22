Michael Oher held a book signing at The Ivy, a local bookshop in Baltimore.
At the ticketed event each person received a copy of his book ‘When Your Back’s Against The Wall” and got a chance to speak to Oher one-on-one.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Oher’s name has been making headlines surrounding the conservatorship with the Tuohys.
Recently, Oher claimed he found out his adoption was actually a conservatorship, and he is now suing the Tuohys to end the conservatorship. He also says he never saw a profit from the movie “The Blind Side,” which was based on his football journey with the Tuohys.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Tuohy Family Responds To Michael Oher’s ‘The Blind Side’ Allegations, Says He Threatened Them
Michael Oher Claims ‘Blind Side’ Adoption Was A Lie, Petitions Court
The post Michael Oher Greets Fans At Book Signing In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Michael Oher Greets Fans At Book Signing In Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Mississippi Cops Arrest, Jail 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Urinating Behind Mom’s Car
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week
-
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash
-
Anne Arundel County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway
-
How Stacey Abrams Contesting 2018 Georgia Election Is Different From Trump’s Interference
-
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021