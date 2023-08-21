WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Professor Manu Ampim will discuss the omission of African History from the curriculum of American schools. Professor Ampim will focus on the misinformation or missing information taught in the Public School Systems. Professor Ampim will also discuss his latest book, A History of African Civilizations. Before Professor Ampim, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will update us on the latest moves by the BRICS Nations, Bretton Woods 3.0, and the second wave of Bank failures & mergers on the horizon. Darnell will also highlight the economic problems in Russia & China and the possibility they may spill over to the US.

Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Professor Manu Ampim & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com