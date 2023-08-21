Professor Manu Ampim will discuss the omission of African History from the curriculum of American schools. Professor Ampim will focus on the misinformation or missing information taught in the Public School Systems. Professor Ampim will also discuss his latest book, A History of African Civilizations. Before Professor Ampim, Banking & Financial expert Darnell Parker will update us on the latest moves by the BRICS Nations, Bretton Woods 3.0, and the second wave of Bank failures & mergers on the horizon. Darnell will also highlight the economic problems in Russia & China and the possibility they may spill over to the US.
Revolution! 10 Notable Black Uprisings
- Professor Manu Ampim & Financial Expert Darnell Parker l The Carl Nelson Show
