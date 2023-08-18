Baltimore Police Announce Second Arrest In Brooklyn Homes Mass Shooting

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police announced that they have made a second arrest in connection to a mass shooting that left two people dead and 28 others injured in July.

Officials announced that detectives arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson on Thursday. He is facing seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges.

Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were killed in the shooting.

This is the second person who has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting.

Back in July, Investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy and charged him with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle.

