Marcus Garvy’s Son Dr. Julius Garvey, Attorney A Dwight Pettit, Ben X & Samuel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

Celebrate Marcus Mosiah Garvy’s Birthday as we continue our commemoration of Black August. Marcus Garvy’s son Dr. Julius Garvey will lead the discussions. Baltimore Criminal Defense and Constitutional Attorney A Dwight Pettit will be in our classroom on Thursday morning. Attorney Pettit will explain the charges facing Donald Trump and 18 of his cohorts in Atlanta. Attorney Pettit will also discuss the chances of the defendants moving the case to Federal court and what may be behind that suggestion. Before Attorney Pettit, author Brother Ben X will discuss his book, Separation or Death. The President of the Baltimore Transit Equality Coalition, Samuel Jordan, talks about completing The Red Line.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

