The temperatures may still be warm but the taste of fall is in the air as Dunkin’ has officially rolled out its fall flavors.
As of August 16, Fall flavors are now available at Dunkin’ across the country.
Pumpkin donuts, munchkins and muffins to the pumpkin signature latte, pumpkin coffee, and even a new flavor, the nutty pumpkin.
We’re currently at that point in the summer where some are cringing at the sight of anything pumpkin and those who find it exciting because the fall season is near.
WILL YOU BE HEADING TO DUNKIN FOR AN EARLY TASTE OF FALL?
The post Dunkin’ Officially Rolls Out Fall Flavors! appeared first on 92 Q.
