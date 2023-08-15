Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Early Friday morning, Ricko Ford, 29, from Capitol Heights, and Wayne Pitt, 30, a resident of Gaithersburg, allegedly engaged in a peculiar carjacking incident involving a Ride-On Metro Bus in Wheaton. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on August 11 near Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.

According to investigators, Ford and Pitt were picked up from the Glenmont Metro Station in Wheaton and informed the bus driver of their intention to travel to Greenbelt. When informed that the bus was en route to Montgomery Mall instead, the two men reportedly approached the driver and one of them declared their desire to take control of the bus.

Subsequently, the driver exited the bus and stepped away, allowing Ford and Pitt to make an attempt at driving away in the bus, as reported by the police. Within moments, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and discovered Ford and Pitt situated at the front of the bus, holding bottles of alcohol. Despite repeated orders from the police, the two individuals were apprehended and taken into custody.

Following their arrest, Ford and Pitt were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they faced charges for their actions.

source: The DMV Daily

