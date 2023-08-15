Early Friday morning, Ricko Ford, 29, from Capitol Heights, and Wayne Pitt, 30, a resident of Gaithersburg, allegedly engaged in a peculiar carjacking incident involving a Ride-On Metro Bus in Wheaton. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on August 11 near Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
According to investigators, Ford and Pitt were picked up from the Glenmont Metro Station in Wheaton and informed the bus driver of their intention to travel to Greenbelt. When informed that the bus was en route to Montgomery Mall instead, the two men reportedly approached the driver and one of them declared their desire to take control of the bus.
Subsequently, the driver exited the bus and stepped away, allowing Ford and Pitt to make an attempt at driving away in the bus, as reported by the police. Within moments, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and discovered Ford and Pitt situated at the front of the bus, holding bottles of alcohol. Despite repeated orders from the police, the two individuals were apprehended and taken into custody.
Following their arrest, Ford and Pitt were transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they faced charges for their actions.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton
- Beyoncé Paid Metro $100k To Operate An Extra Hour Due To Weather Delays At Her Concert
- Taylor Swift Shares Special Moment With Kobe Bryant’s Daughter, Bianka, During Los Angeles Tour Stop
- Report: U.S. Capitol Police Searching Senate Office Buildings After Unconfirmed Reports Of An Active Shooter
- Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
- Report: Coppin State Dismissed From Sexual Assault Lawsuit Involving Former Basketball Staff Member
- Mastercard To Stop Allowing Marijuana Transactions On Its Debit Cards
- Hyundai Offering Free Anti-Theft Technology To Some DC Drivers
- Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
- How To Beat The Heat: Staying Cool During Extremely Hot Days
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Intoxicated Carjackers Attempt To Steal Ride-On Bus In Wheaton was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County
-
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash
-
Lunch with Labor 6.20.23 Podcast
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen