Doctah B & Financial Expert J B Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B returns to our classroom to explain how music is often used as medicine. He will also discuss the connection between Telomeres, Mood Shifts, Memory Lapses & Detoxification. In addition, Doctah B will share how to tap into what he terms your natural God Power. Before Doctah B, Financial Expert J B Bryan will talk about the latest uptick in the Unemployment Rate and what it means for inflation.
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST.
