Listen Live
News

Sunken Place Chronicles: Sage Steele Leaves ESPN, Suggests ‘First Amendment Rights’ Were Blocked

Both parties settled a lawsuit stemming from her comments questioning the COVID-19 vaccine.

Published on August 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Sage Steele at the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. | Source: Logan Riely / Getty

Welp, it looks like the Stacey Dash of sports journalism, Sage Steele, is finally parting ways with ESPN.

If you’re familiar with Steele, who has been with ESPN since 2007, then you know she’s as convinced that vaccines are dangerous as she is that literally anyone is offended by her identifying as a biracial woman.

MORE: ESPN Anchor Sage Steele’s Black Card Officially Revoked

In fact, in 2021, Steele was suspended by the sports network over comments she made on a podcast about ESPN’s “sick” and “scary” vaccine mandates along with remarks that suggested former President Barack Obama shouldn’t identify as solely Black, which he absolutely never has, because his Black father was never in his life.

MORE: Sage Steele Claims She Has Experienced The ‘Worst Racism’ From Black Folks

On Tuesday, Steele took to Instagram to announce that she settled a lawsuit with her now-former network and is ready to move on.

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele wrote. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

From Variety:

Steele had alleged in a 2022 lawsuit that Disney and ESPN retaliated against her for the comments she made during the podcast, hosted by Jay Cutler, taking away high-profile assignments. She charged the companies had breached her contract and violated her free-speech rights.

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank her for her many contributions over the years,” the network said in a statement.

Neither ESPN nor Steele has revealed any details regarding the settlement, but it’s clear the former NBA Countdown commentator is out because she couldn’t get an invite to the ESPN cookouts and she’d rather hop back on the Sunken Place Express and find a First Amendment-friendly job that will let her spread medical misinformation and shed her biracial tears in peace.

Yeah, good luck with all that.

SEE ALSO:

5 Times That Sage Steele Made Headlines For All The Wrong Reasons

All The Receipts Proving Sage Steele Is Just As Sunken As We Thought She Was

Sage Steele Is Reportedly Mad Because ESPN Didn’t Invite Her To The ‘Cookout’

The post Sunken Place Chronicles: Sage Steele Leaves ESPN, Suggests ‘First Amendment Rights’ Were Blocked appeared first on NewsOne.

Sunken Place Chronicles: Sage Steele Leaves ESPN, Suggests ‘First Amendment Rights’ Were Blocked  was originally published on newsone.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close