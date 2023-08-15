The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back J.K. Dobbins off the Physically Unable to Perform list. Dobbins hasn’t practiced all of training camp.
Check out his return to the field below:
His return comes after teammate Rashod Bateman made his training camp debut last week. He was also on the PUP list after having Lisfranc foot surgery.
Baltimore Ravens Activate J.K. Dobbins Off The PUP List was originally published on 92q.com
