Truth Social User Drops Dime On Would-Be Biden Assassin Killed By The FBI

Wednesday (Aug. 9), the FBI gunned down MAGA disciple, Craig Robertson, after he threatened to shoot and kill President Joe Biden and Manhattan DA, Alvin Bragg. But interestingly enough, the man was put on to the FBI by a fellow MAGAt.

CNBC is reporting that the FBI was tipped off of Robertson’s intentions in by a user on Truth Social. The platform serves as a social media website for far-right Trump supporters who use the site to promote conspiracy theories, their hate of liberals and democrats, and in the process, further remove themselves from reality in search of a safe space for their worst and often times racist impulses. A Truth Social user contacted the FBI about Robertson’s troublesome posts in March to which they responded with a visit to his Utah residence. Robertson turned them away and told them to come back with a warrant.

With Joe Biden touching down in Utah this week, the FBI went to Robertson’s home armed with a search warrant, but Robertson greeted them with a gun this time and from there it was all downhill for the Trump fanatic.

CNBC reports:

Robertson, 75, was armed when FBI agents confronted him at his home in Provo on Wednesday morning and pointed his weapon at agents and did not respond to their commands before they fatally shot him, a senior official told NBC.

Agents were there to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint accusing him of making death threats against Biden, Bragg and FBI agents.

Robertson was killed hours before Biden arrived in Utah for a visit.

In a social media post on Sunday, Robertson wrote, “I heard Biden is coming to Utah.” He added that he was dusting off his “M24 Sniper Rifle.”

Robertson was described by the FBI in that complaint as a white man “approximately 70-75 years old” who was surveilled “wearing a dark suit (later observed as having an AR-15 style rifle lapel pin attached), a white shirt, a red tie, and a multi-colored (possibly camouflage) hat bearing the word ‘TRUMP’ on the front.”

Naturally, MAGA country has described the incident as another example of Joe Biden using the FBI to kill innocent Americans who oppose his views comparing them to the Gestapo of Hitler’s Germany, but come on now. The man pointed a gun at the FBI. What’d they expect to happen? White privilege can only take you so far in America.

As for who spilled the beans on Robertson’s diabolical plan, no one knows. But best believe those Truth Social users will somehow place this on “the radical left” and continue to blame everyone but themselves for everything that’s “wrong” in this country.

