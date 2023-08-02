Virginia Pratt, The Faith Panel & Attorney J Wyndal Gordon l The Carl Nelson Show

We will continue to commemorate Black August by profiling Elmer Geronimo Ji-Jaga Pratt. Geronimo’s sister Virginia Pratt will connect the dots about the life and times of the former Black Panther. Geronimo served 27 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Before we hear from Virginia, The Faith Panel will explain what happens when we die. Before The Faith Panel, Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney J Wyndal Gordon, The Warrior Lawyer, will update us on the legal fate of the so-called Squeeze Kid.
