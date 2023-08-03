H.E. Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao will preview the ADDI, the African Diaspora Development Institutes festival set for Howard University next month. Dr. Quao will also address the situation in Niger. Before we hear from Dr. Quao, former Lousiana State Trooper Carl Cavalier will update us on his case. Cavalier blew the whistle on fellow white officers who were involved in the coverup killing of a Black motorist. Before Carl, Haitian activist Jude Azard reports on the crisis in his country.
Niger Coup: Every Thing We Know About The Military takeover In West Africa
Learn More About Niger’s Entertainment, Food, Languages + More
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Jonathan Majors’ Domestic Abuse Trial Moved To September
- Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Carl Cavalier & Haitian Activist Jude Azard l The Carl Nelson Show
- White Louisiana Trooper Acquitted For 2019 Beating Of Aaron Bowman
- Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County
- Minnesota Cops Who Killed Black Man During Traffic Stop ’Acted Recklessly,’ Lawyer Says
Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Carl Cavalier & Haitian Activist Jude Azard l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
-
The Irony: Anti-Black History DeSantis Is Mad Jason Aldean’s Lynch-Happy Music Video Got Canceled
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen