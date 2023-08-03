WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

H.E. Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao will preview the ADDI, the African Diaspora Development Institutes festival set for Howard University next month. Dr. Quao will also address the situation in Niger. Before we hear from Dr. Quao, former Lousiana State Trooper Carl Cavalier will update us on his case. Cavalier blew the whistle on fellow white officers who were involved in the coverup killing of a Black motorist. Before Carl, Haitian activist Jude Azard reports on the crisis in his country.

Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, Carl Cavalier & Haitian Activist Jude Azard l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com