New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state general assembly, has died at age 71. The announcement was made Monday by Oliver’s family.
“She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” the Oliver family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71 was originally published on rnbphilly.com
