Here Are All The Criminal Cases Involving Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was indicted on more felony charges Tuesday, this time for his efforts in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It’s been almost impossible to keep up with all the criminal cases involving Trump. To make it easier to understand, NewsOne has created a simpler way to digest all these indictments.

The latest charges, which are centered around the Jan. 6. Insurrection is a four-count, 45-page indictment and the third criminal case against the former president. It details Trump’s election results lies, which resulted in his supporters violently storming the Capitol, leading to serval deaths and hundreds of injuries.

In the indictment, Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

According to CNN, Trump is also accused of unlawfully seeking to discount legitimate voters and subvert electoral votes and of conspiring to disrupt the process of counting, collecting and certifying the results of the election.

Trump and six co-conspirators illegally pressured Mike Pence to assist in his attempt to overturn the results. Trump also tried to use the Justice Department to delegitimize the election and submitted fraudulent slates of presidential electors to Congress, Jack Smith alleges in the indictment.

“The attack on our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” said Jack Smith.

“It was fueled by lies, lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Trump, who is due in court Thursday has called the latest charges “fake” asking why it took so long to indict him, but Smith looks poised to hold Trump accountable for his actions.

Let’s take a look at Trump’s other criminal cases.

New York

In March, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict ex-President Donald Trump for his alleged role in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Trump committed business fraud, falsifying records while trying to hide the payment he made to Daniels.

First Federal Indictment

In July, Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped his first indictment on Trump for illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The indictment includes 31 counts of violating a part of the Espionage Act of 1917. According to The Conversation, willful unauthorized possession of information that, if obtained by a foreign government, might harm U.S. interests is generally enough to trigger a possible sentence of 10 years.

Georgia

The decision on whether to charge Donald Trump over his repeated attempts to overturn and invalidate the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia won’t come until Sept. 1. Trump will likely face his fourth criminal indictment. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told 11 Alive the indictment is looming.

“The work is accomplished,” Willis said, “We’ve been working for two-and-a-half years. We’re ready to go.”

