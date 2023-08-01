Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour stopped in D.C. this past weekend and the longtime Lamar Jackson fan had to show some love to “my quarterback.”
Check out the video from the concert below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Jackson and teammates Tyler Huntley, James Proche and Odell Beckham Jr. were all in attendance at the Capital One Arena.
One thing about it, Drake has never been shy about his love for Jackson and was seen at the Kentucky Derby to rocking Ravens gear.
Will Drake be in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium this season? We will see…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
Its Official: Lamar Jackson Signs Historic Contract With Ravens!
Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra At Drake Gets Offered ‘Playboy’ Deal
5 Times Drake Reminded Us He Loves ‘Em Thique
The post Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback” appeared first on 92 Q.
Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback” was originally published on 92q.com
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
The Irony: Anti-Black History DeSantis Is Mad Jason Aldean’s Lynch-Happy Music Video Got Canceled
-
Study Ranks Maryland #2 In The Nation For Highest Amount Of Student Debt