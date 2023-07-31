Afro-Centric Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley takes over our classroom to report on the recent Black Power Conference in Ghana that he participated. He will also respond to Florida’s new teaching that Black lives improved because of slavery. Before Dr. Shockley Author, Dr. Tyrene Wright, will discuss Marcus Garvey’s relationship with Booker T Washington. Baltimore Relationships Expert Renee Miller will also examine why so many, Black households, are led by single women.
Learn More About Ghana’s Entertainment, Places To Visit, Languages + More
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Black Pastor Dies After Being Hit By Police Patrol Car In ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’
- Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Tyrene Wright & Relationships Expert Renee Miller l The Carl Nelson Show
- Who Is Sarah Anthony? The First Black Woman To Land A Seat On Michigan’s State Appropriations Committee
- Elon Musk And Twitter Threaten To Sue Non-Profit That Allegedly Found An Increase Of Racism On The Platform
- Meek Mill And Robert Kraft’s Unlikely Relationship Shines Through At NAACP’s 114th National Convention
Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Tyrene Wright & Relationships Expert Renee Miller l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Anyone Lie?: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says Clarence Thomas Is Stephen From ‘Django’
-
Defying SCOTUS, ‘Shameful’ Alabama Republicans Refuse To Draw New Black Voting District