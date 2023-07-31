Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Tyrene Wright & Relationships Expert Renee Miller l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Afro-Centric Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley takes over our classroom to report on the recent Black Power Conference in Ghana that he participated. He will also respond to Florida’s new teaching that Black lives improved because of slavery. Before Dr. Shockley Author, Dr. Tyrene Wright, will discuss Marcus Garvey’s relationship with Booker T Washington. Baltimore Relationships Expert Renee Miller will also examine why so many, Black households, are led by single women.

