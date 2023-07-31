Listen Live
Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Tyrene Wright & Relationships Expert Renee Miller l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on July 31, 2023

Afro-Centric Educator Dr. Kmt Shockley takes over our classroom to report on the recent Black Power Conference in Ghana that he participated. He will also respond to Florida’s new teaching that Black lives improved because of slavery. Before Dr. Shockley Author, Dr. Tyrene Wright, will discuss Marcus Garvey’s relationship with Booker T Washington. Baltimore Relationships Expert Renee Miller will also examine why so many, Black households, are led by single women.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

