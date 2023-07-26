Griot Baba Lumumba, Dyrell Muhammad & Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, DC always provides some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time Baba Lumumba will explain why our so-called loyalty to our oppressors is blocking our freedom. Before Baba Lumumba, DC activist Dyrell Muhammad will preview this weekend’s event for Returning Citizens in the DMV. LA’s Brother Askia will also discuss his recent meeting with LA Mayor Karen Bass.

