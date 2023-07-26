Listen Live
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Tax Charges

Published on July 26, 2023

In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, addresses the virtual convention on August 20, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Handout/DNCC via Getty Images)

WILMINGTON, DE — Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges after a judge rejected a proposed plea deal.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers tried to put together a revised plea deal once there was a disagreement over the original. The original plea deal appeared to fall apart after the judge asked prosecutors if it provided immunity for any future charges related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings. After the prosecutors said it did not, defense attorneys said then there was no deal.

Lawyers had reportedly agreed to a revised deal, but the judge said she was not ready to accept it.

Both sides were asked by the judge to file briefs explaining the legal structuring of the new plea deal.

