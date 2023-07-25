Zaki Baruti, Defense Attorney J Wyndal Gordan & Dr. Baruch l The Carl Nelson Show

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will update us on the fate of the Uhuru Three. The group is facing Federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States by working with the Russians. Brother Zaki will also talk politics. Before Brother Zaki, Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney J Wyndal Gordan will report to our classroom. The Warrior Lawyers’ client, the so-called Squeeze Kid, is on trial for murder. Holistic Doctor & Restauranter Dr. Baruch will also explain how our food is being weaponized against us.
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
