Information released by whistleblowers, has us once again pounding the table for Joe and Hunter Biden to be investigated.

The identity of one of the whistleblowers was released on Wednesday. The special agent was revealed to be Joseph Ziegler. He described himself as a gay Democrat with more than a dozen years of service within the agency’s criminal investigative division.

Ziegler, for the first time publicly, went before the House oversight committee on Wednesday. His IRS supervisor, Gary Shapley, was with him. Shapley has also blown the whistle on the political influence surrounding prosecutorial decisions throughout the years-long federal probe into Hunter Biden.

Ziegler testified that Hunter Biden, “should have been charged with a tax felony, and not only the tax misdemeanor charge,” and that communications and text messages reviewed by investigators “may be a contradiction to what President Biden was saying about not being involved in Hunter’s overseas business dealings.”

Ziegler continued to testify saying that the investigation into Hunter Biden was slow walked. He said the prosecutors, “did not follow the ordinary process, slow-walked the investigation, and put in place unnecessary approvals and roadblocks from effectively and efficiently investigating the case,” including prosecutors blocking questioning and interviewing of Hunter Biden’s adult children.

Ziegler continued on asking Congress to “consider a special counsel.” Specifically, he asked Congress to consider, “”establishing an official channel for Federal investigators to pull the emergency cord and raise the issue of the appointment of a special counsel for consideration by your senior officials.”

The whistleblowers continue to provide information that warrant an investigation into the Bidens, but who knows if they will actually be investigated.

The post The Biden Whistleblowers Seem Legit appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.

