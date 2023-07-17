Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday’s Orioles Game

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The MLB announced last Friday that Baltimore-native and LSU star Angel Reese will throw the ceremonial first pitch before Tuesday’s Orioles game.

“REESE, team captain of the 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship team, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. A Baltimore native, Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 NCAA Championship, and First Team All-America by the Associated Press, Women’s Baseball Coaches Association, U.S. Basketball Writers Association, and The Athletic after leading the SEC in scoring and rebounds. Reese set an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles during the 2022- 23 season and recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds in the National Championship game to help the Lady Tigers bring home the championship,” in a statement on the MLB website.

Reese made headlines back in March when she became the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks in an NCAA Women’s Tournament game since 2000, among other accomplishments.

