The Vice President made a visit to Coppin State University last Friday,
VP Kamala Harris, along with members of the State’s Congressional Delegation, and state and city leaders, announced a $20 billion competition.
The initiative aims to invest in projects that reduce pollution across the country with the goal of making clean energy available to everyone.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“Think of the impact on family budgets when we help folks upgrade their heating and cooling systems, we help lower the cost of electricity. Which means lower energy bills for working parents so they have more money for groceries, for home repairs and school supplies,” Harris said.
Funding for this initiative was included in the inflation reduction act passed by Congress last year.
Watch more from her visit below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…
Critical Yet Comical: Vice President Kamala Harris Joins ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’ For A Special Conversation
‘The Other H-U’: Kamala Harris Addresses HBCU Rivalry Between Howard And Hampton Universities
Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Sparkles In Sergio Hudson At The White House Correspondence Dinner
The post Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Coppin State University appeared first on 92 Q.
Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Coppin State University was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico
-
Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Pregnant Non-Citizens In Maryland Are Eligible For Free Health Care
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Marylanders Asked To Conserve Water Usage After Drought Watch Was Issued For Most Of State