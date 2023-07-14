Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!
Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out the post below:
Congrats to our Mayor!
What do you think the gender is?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans
Here’s How You Could Receive A Free Chromebook Through The Baltimore County Public Library
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards
The post Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico
-
Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Pregnant Non-Citizens In Maryland Are Eligible For Free Health Care
-
The Carl Nelson Show
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st