Baltimore County Public Library is set to offer Chromebook Laptops to eligible families.
One laptop is available per Baltimore County household where the person is 18 or older to the following eligible households:
- Child receives free or reduced lunches at Baltimore County Public Schools
- Federal Housing Benefits
- Federal Pell Grant
- Income below the 200 percent Federal Poverty Level
- Medicaid
- SNAP
- SSI
- Veteran’s Pension or Survivor Benefits
- WIC
The library system is giving the laptops out during 19 events between July and November. For more information on those events, click here.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“Libraries of the 21st century are community connectors, and that includes connecting Baltimore County families with the tools needed to succeed,” the library system said in a statement. “In this case, that means providing them with Chromebooks, which are a necessity in today’s world.”
There will be 50 laptops given away at each event. Those participating will have assistance logging in to their new laptops and learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers internet to those eligible at a discounted rate.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards
Free Breakfast and Lunch For Students During The Summer In Baltimore County
Marylanders Asked To Conserve Water Usage After Drought Watch Was Issued For Most Of State
The post Here’s How You Could Receive A Free Chromebook Through The Baltimore County Public Library appeared first on 92 Q.
Here’s How You Could Receive A Free Chromebook Through The Baltimore County Public Library was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
The Carl Nelson Show
-
Report: Woman’s Body Pulled From Water In Fells Point