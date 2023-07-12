Training camp is only a few weeks away and the Baltimore Ravens will feature 18 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
Up to 1,000 fans per day will be able to attend. Additionally, the practice schedule includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The Ravens will also have a scheduled free open afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 29 and ach practice day throughout camp will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.
Starting at 11 a.m. on July 12, fans will be able to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices or tickets to the July 29 stadium practice on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 26 and the final date for fans attending training camp is Friday, Aug. 18.
Click here for more information.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE…
Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
The post Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans was originally published on 92q.com
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
The Carl Nelson Show
-
Report: Woman’s Body Pulled From Water In Fells Point