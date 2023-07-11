Professor Griff, Sushanna Shakur, Anthony Williams, Attorney Nkechi Taifa & Dr. Kokayi Patterson l The Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy award-winning Musician & author Professor Griff will discuss India Aire calling out Megan Thee Stallion at the recent Essence Music Festival. Griff will also address Ice Cube claiming not to be part of the ‘Club’ and how so-called gatekeepers are against him. Before Griff, we will look at the life and times of the late Dr. Mutulu Shakur with Detroit activist Sushanna Shakur, Attorney Nkechi Taifa & Dr. Kokayi Patterson. Chicago activist Preacher Anthony Williams previews a Citizens Mass Rally against violence to start us off.

