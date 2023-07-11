The Maryland Cannabis Association reported that within the first week of legalized recreational marijuana use in the state, licensed dispensaries sold nearly $21 million in weed products.
According to data, the first day of legalization brought in more than $4.5 million in total sales. Additionally, the opening weekend had $10.4 million in weed sales.
The Maryland Cannabis Administration anticipates the industry will reap $600 million in retail sales during the first year of adult-use cannabis legalization.
Last November, Maryland voters approved legalizing adult-use marijuana.
At the current 9% tax rate, Maryland would take in $54 million to cover government oversight costs, fund community reinvestment efforts and public health initiatives, and distribute revenues to counties and municipalities.
The post Nearly $21 Million In Weed Sales Reported In First Week of Legal Recreational Use In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
