The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is hiring crossing guards.
According to transportation officials, crossing guards are tasked with assisting children as they cross the streets safely as they go to and from school.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Needed on school days only, crossing guards work 20 hours a week and make about $12,000 a year.
Interested candidates need to possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate. Click here for more details if you are interested.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards appeared first on 92 Q.
The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards was originally published on 92q.com
-
Killer Karen: No Murder Charge For Susan Lorincz In Ajike Owens Case
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
-
The Carl Nelson Show