WILDWOOD, Fla. — Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he’s been locked up in Florida.
Sources with knowledge of the incident say it happened on Sunday and involved just one other inmate.
Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes when he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
The post Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison was originally published on wibc.com
-
Killer Karen: No Murder Charge For Susan Lorincz In Ajike Owens Case
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
The Carl Nelson Show