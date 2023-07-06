Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will update us on the latest AI artificial Intelligence developments. He will also share how to implement EMPOWER Technology. Before Brother Sadiki, the Black Women for Positive Changes, Dr. Stephanie Myers discusses what can be done in the wake of the recent spike in nationwide shootings. Before Dr. Myers, we will preview this weekend’s 3rd Annual DC Pan African Festival.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
- Dr. Mutulu Shakur, Black Liberation Elder And Stepfather To 2Pac, Has Died At 72
- Sadiki Bakari & Dr. Stephanie Myers l The Carl Nelson Show
- MAGA Man Arrested Near Obama’s Home Had History Of Threatening Lawmakers, Prosecutors Say
- Area Where Cop Brutally Slammed Black Woman Is ‘Confederacy Of California’ With Suspected Lynchings
Sadiki Bakari & Dr. Stephanie Myers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Killer Karen: No Murder Charge For Susan Lorincz In Ajike Owens Case
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
-
Maryland’s Gas Tax Is Set To Increase Effective July 1st
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
The Carl Nelson Show
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark