Sadiki Bakari & Dr. Stephanie Myers l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on July 6, 2023

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will update us on the latest AI artificial Intelligence developments. He will also share how to implement EMPOWER Technology. Before Brother Sadiki, the Black Women for Positive Changes, Dr. Stephanie Myers discusses what can be done in the wake of the recent spike in nationwide shootings. Before Dr. Myers, we will preview this weekend’s 3rd Annual DC Pan African Festival.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

