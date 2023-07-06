WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari will update us on the latest AI artificial Intelligence developments. He will also share how to implement EMPOWER Technology. Before Brother Sadiki, the Black Women for Positive Changes, Dr. Stephanie Myers discusses what can be done in the wake of the recent spike in nationwide shootings. Before Dr. Myers, we will preview this weekend’s 3rd Annual DC Pan African Festival.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Sadiki Bakari & Dr. Stephanie Myers l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com