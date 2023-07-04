WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice returns to our classroom on Tuesday Morning. Attorney Malik Shabazz will update us on the fate of Mississippi Law Enforcement officials accused of brutalizing two Black men. In addition to Attorney Malik, Presidential Candidate Dr. Cornel West will also join us. Before Attorney Malik & Dr. West, Political Blogger Brandon will update us on the strikes affecting Hollywood & also discuss the impact of the Supreme Courts’ recent rulings

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Cornel West, Attorney Malik Shabazz & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com