Dr. James Taylor, Sinclair Skinner & Dr. Ted Sutton l The Carl Nelson Show

Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to end Affirmative Action and provide a Reparations update. Dr. Taylor will also talk about the problems in San Francisco. Before Dr. Taylor, Human Rights Activist & Businessman Sinclair Skinner will look at Russia’s use of mercenaries to pillage Africa and use the money to sustain their war against Ukraine & more. We will also update the weekend shooting in Baltimore with Dr. Ted Sutton.
