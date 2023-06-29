Attorney A Dwight Pettit, Imhotep Fatiu, Dewey Hughes & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney A Dwight Pettit will be in our classroom on Thursday morning. Attorney Pettit will discuss the Supreme Court’s upcoming Affirmative Action & Student Loan rulings. Before we hear from attorney Pettit, Brother Imhotep Fatiu will preview next month’s Race 1st Rally in Baltimore. Radio executive Dewey Hughes will also continue our salute to Black Music Month. Brother Obie will also talk about his latest play.
