Code Red Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday For Baltimore Region

A Code Red air quality has been issued Thursday for the Baltimore area due to high smoke particle concentration from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Meteorologists stated that the smoke is due to upper-level winds and will be a problem through Friday.
At this level, air could be dangerous or hazardous to everyone. Practice safety and limit your time outdoors, wear a KN95 mask if you have to be outside and those with heart and lung issues avoid any strenuous activities particularly outdoors.
Additionally, visibility will remain poor for this morning- drive extra carefully to get to your destination and winds coming from the northwest will keep haze and smoke in our forecast.
