Listen Live
Local

Code Red Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday For Baltimore Region

Published on June 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
The Baltimore City Skyline at Sunset

Source: Sabih Jafri / Getty

A Code Red air quality has been issued Thursday for the Baltimore area due to high smoke particle concentration from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Meteorologists stated that the smoke is due to upper-level winds and will be a problem through Friday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

At this level, air could be dangerous or hazardous to everyone. Practice safety and limit your time outdoors, wear a KN95 mask if you have to be outside and those with heart and lung issues avoid any strenuous activities particularly outdoors.

Additionally, visibility will remain poor for this morning- drive extra carefully to get to your destination and winds coming from the northwest will keep haze and smoke in our forecast.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…

The Music Of Whitney Houston To Be Featured At The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra This July

Homicides & Non-Fatal Shootings Are Down In Baltimore So Far In 2023

Baltimore Area Under Code Orange Air Quality Alert Due To Canada Wildfire

 

The post Code Red Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday For Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.

Code Red Air Quality Alert Issued Thursday For Baltimore Region  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close