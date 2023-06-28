SPLASH: After 50 Years The Anacostia River Will Be Swimmable On July 8th

For the first time in 50 years, you’ll be able to swim in the Anacostia River at a special event hosted by Anacostia Riverkeeper! The SPLASH event will be on July 8th off the Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge. Swimming is only allowed for registered participants during this event and time in the water is limited to 20-minute.
REGISTER FOR YOUR SWIM SPOT HERE
As shared by @anacostiariverkeeper, in 1971 swimming or wading in the Anacostia River and other District waters was made illegal due to safety concerns about water quality. Since then, water quality has dramatically improved through the work of Anacostia Riverkeeper and other local advocacy groups.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
In 2018, the DC Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) amended the swim ban to allow permitted swim events in the Anacostia. Our DC Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring Program, implemented in 2018, has tracked this progress and found low bacteria levels at key recreational sites on the Anacostia. To celebrate the river’s progress towards a swimmable Anacostia, we are hosting Splash!
Please note that swimming is still illegal in District waters and you may only swim during a sanctioned swim event with a permit from DOEE. Anacostia Riverkeeper does not encourage swimming in the river outside of these events.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
- Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
- Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion
- End of an Era: Bradley Beal’s On His Way To Phoenix
- Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
- Morgan State University Investigating Reports That A Professor Solicited Money From Jeffrey Epstein
- Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France
- Gervonta “Tank” Davis To Serve Remainder Of Sentence In Baltimore Jail After Violating House Arrest
- New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search
- 11-Year-Old Arrested For Gun-Related Crimes In NW DC In Less Than A Week
- Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
SPLASH: After 50 Years The Anacostia River Will Be Swimmable On July 8th was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Killer Karen: No Murder Charge For Susan Lorincz In Ajike Owens Case
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live
-
Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
The Missing Submarine
-
Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!
-
The Moments That Made History: Celebrating Black Music Month