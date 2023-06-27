Dr. Edwin Nichols, Reparations Advocate Kaam Howard & Richard Muhammad l The Carl Nelson Show

Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols checks into our classroom to explain how escalated police stops of Black men are linguistically and Psychologically distinct in the earliest moments. Before we hear from Dr. Nichols, we’ll get a Reparations update from Reparations Advocate Kaam Howard. NOI Journalist Richard Muhammad will kick off the program.
