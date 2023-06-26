National

President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization Zaki Baruti & Record Executive Eddie Pugh l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on June 26, 2023

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization checks into our classroom on Monday morning. Zaki Baruti will Preview the Supreme Court’s final week of decisions and how they may impact the 2024 elections. Brother Zaki will also discuss the importance of travel. Before, Zaki Veteran Record Executive Eddie Pugh will continue our salute to Black Music Month. Before Eddie, we will review the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGO).

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

