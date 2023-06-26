The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization checks into our classroom on Monday morning. Zaki Baruti will Preview the Supreme Court’s final week of decisions and how they may impact the 2024 elections. Brother Zaki will also discuss the importance of travel. Before, Zaki Veteran Record Executive Eddie Pugh will continue our salute to Black Music Month. Before Eddie, we will review the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGO).
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- ‘No One Answered’: Ralph Yarl Says Neighbor Wouldn’t Help Him After He Was Shot In Head
- Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged
- Calls For DOJ Indictments After Mississippi Cops Fired For Torturing Black Men
- Angela Bassett To Finally Receive An Academy Award
- Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization Zaki Baruti & Record Executive Eddie Pugh l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Killer Karen: No Murder Charge For Susan Lorincz In Ajike Owens Case
-
Grammy-Award Winning Singer H.E.R To Headline Charm City Live
-
Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion
-
Ahead Of Juneteenth, Ron DeSantis Slashes Funding For Black History Programs In Florida
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
The Missing Submarine
-
Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!
-
The Moments That Made History: Celebrating Black Music Month